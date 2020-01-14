Home > Auto > Cars > Jeep launches Compass BS 6 compliant diesel automatic variant at 21.96 lakh
1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2020, 04:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Under the hood of the diesel automatic Jeep Compass is a 2.0-litre turbo engine which belts out peak power at 170 bhp with peak torque figures of 350 Nm. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep India on Tuesday launched a diesel automatic version of Compass SUV starting at 21.96 lakh (ex showroom) for the Longitude variant. The Limited Plus variant has been launched at 24.99 lakh (ex showroom).

The diesel automatic is BS 6 compatible and its launch give a more affordable option to prospective buyers who till now had to go for the Trailhawk if they were looking for a diesel automatic.

Under the hood of the diesel automatic is a 2.0-litre turbo engine which belts out peak power at 170 bhp with peak torque figures of 350 Nm. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

While the Longitude variant gets a number of features like a seven-inch infotainment screen, rear view camera, dual zone climate control and cruise control, the Limited Plus variant gets an eight-inch infotainment system, 18-inch alloys, dual panel sunroof, automatic headlamps and wipers, electrochromic IRVM among others.

Compass is the most affordable offering from Jeep in India and created a stir when it was first launched in 2017. Since, rivals have managed to relegate the car to the sidelines courtesy better offerings, often at a lower price point.

