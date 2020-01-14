Jeep launches Compass BS 6 compliant diesel automatic variant at 21.96 lakh

Jeep India on Tuesday launched a diesel automatic version of Compass SUV starting at ₹21.96 lakh (ex showroom) for the Longitude variant. The Limited Plus variant has been launched at ₹24.99 lakh (ex showroom).

The diesel automatic is BS 6 compatible and its launch give a more affordable option to prospective buyers who till now had to go for the Trailhawk if they were looking for a diesel automatic.

Under the hood of the diesel automatic is a 2.0-litre turbo engine which belts out peak power at 170 bhp with peak torque figures of 350 Nm. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

While the Longitude variant gets a number of features like a seven-inch infotainment screen, rear view camera, dual zone climate control and cruise control, the Limited Plus variant gets an eight-inch infotainment system, 18-inch alloys, dual panel sunroof, automatic headlamps and wipers, electrochromic IRVM among others.

Compass is the most affordable offering from Jeep in India and created a stir when it was first launched in 2017. Since, rivals have managed to relegate the car to the sidelines courtesy better offerings, often at a lower price point.