Jeep India offers benefits of up to 3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee SUVs

Jeep India has rolled out attractive discounts and benefits on its SUV lineup for July 2025, with potential savings reaching up to ₹3.90 lakh, depending on the model and buyer eligibility. The American automaker is offering a mix of consumer offers and corporate discounts across three of its key models, the Compass , Meridian , and Grand Cherokee.

It’s important to note that these benefits are only applicable to select trims and buyer categories, and certain schemes cannot be combined. Interested customers are advised to contact their nearest Jeep dealership for exact eligibility and offer details. With these lucrative offers, Jeep aims to draw more buyers to its showrooms this month, especially those looking to purchase premium SUVs.

Jeep July Benefits: Meridian

Leading the discount pack is the Jeep Meridian, which now comes with total benefits of up to ₹3.90 lakh. This includes a direct consumer offer of ₹2.30 lakh, along with a corporate discount of up to ₹1.30 lakh. In addition, a special corporate scheme offers an extra ₹30,000 for eligible buyers such as medical professionals and leasing firms. However, this cannot be combined with the standard corporate discount.

Jeep July Benefits: Compass

Jeep’s mid-size SUV, the Compass, is also being offered with generous savings. Buyers can avail a total discount of up to ₹2.80 lakh through combined consumer and corporate schemes. Furthermore, an additional ₹15,000 benefit is available for select professionals, including doctors and certain corporate clients. This special scheme, however, is not stackable with the usual corporate discount, capping the total possible benefits at ₹2.95 lakh per month.

Jeep July Benefits: Grand Cherokee

At the top end of the lineup, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, currently sold in a single Limited (O) variant priced at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is available with a straight ₹3 lakh discount. While it does not come with multiple benefit tiers like the Compass or Meridian, this flat reduction makes the premium SUV a more appealing option for buyers this month.

Jeep July Benefits: Jeep Wave

All of these offers are complemented by the ongoing Jeep Wave ownership programme, which provides a suite of premium services and customer care benefits for Jeep owners in India.

