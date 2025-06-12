Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition launched in India at 69.04 lakh

Jeep India has introduced the new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition at a premium of ₹1.54 lakh over the standard ex-showroom price of ₹67.50 lakh. Priced at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition features additional accessories which are not available otherwise in the brand's additional accessory list.

The added accessories on this new edition of the SUV include a new rear seat entertainment system, a dashboard monitoring camera and motorised side steps. The Grand Cherokee launched in India in 2022, and it competes with other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5 and others.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee gets the quintessential Jeep look with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet and a boxy silhouette. The SUV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Engine and drivetrain

The new edition, however, does not bring any change to the powertrain on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed torque converter. Power goes to all four wheels via the QUADRATAC 4x4 system.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Interior and features

The SUV is well-equipped on the feature front with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, and a panoramic sunroof. There’s a separate digital display for the front passenger as well, while the seats are upholstered in perforated Capri leather. The feature list also includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

With respect to safety, the Grand Cherokee packs eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and in the fully loaded Limited O variant. India is the first market outside North America to assemble the Grand Cherokee locally.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently priced at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in only the ‘Limited (O)’ variant. The Signature Edition of the SUV, however, is expected to be offered at a slight premium to the standard edition.

