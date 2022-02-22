Jeep Grand Cherokee joins Compass, Renegade, Wrangler in 4xe family

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in Europe.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 02:03 PM
1/6 Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of Grand Cherokee SUV. The SUV joins Jeep’s 4xe models like Compass, Wrangler and Renegade in the plug-in hybrid range of cars.
2/6 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is powered by a turbo petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. It can generate output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque. 
3/6 The SUV is offered with three 4WD systems, which include electronic rear differential lock. It also offers five driving modes which include Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport.
4/6 The 17 kWh battery pack helps the SUV travel around 40 kms only on electric. The fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has a claimed mileage of more than 24 kms per litre. The five-seater SUV has the capability to travel around 40 kms only on electric power. The driver can choose between three electric driving modes. 
5/6 The interior of the SUV gets horizontal trim on the dashboard with contrasting wood. There is also LED ambient lighting, quilted leather with double diamond stitching.
6/6 The digital instrument cluster is joined by a centre screen with a new infotainment system. It offers Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, OTA map updates, Amazon Alexa among others.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 02:03 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe
