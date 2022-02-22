Jeep Grand Cherokee joins Compass, Renegade, Wrangler in 4xe family
Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in Europe.
Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of Grand Cherokee SUV. The SUV joins Jeep’s 4xe models like Compass, Wrangler and Renegade in the plug-in hybrid range of cars.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is powered by a turbo petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. It can generate output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque.
The SUV is offered with three 4WD systems, which include electronic rear differential lock. It also offers five driving modes which include Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport.
The 17 kWh battery pack helps the SUV travel around 40 kms only on electric. The fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has a claimed mileage of more than 24 kms per litre. The five-seater SUV has the capability to travel around 40 kms only on electric power. The driver can choose between three electric driving modes.
The interior of the SUV gets horizontal trim on the dashboard with contrasting wood. There is also LED ambient lighting, quilted leather with double diamond stitching.
The digital instrument cluster is joined by a centre screen with a new infotainment system. It offers Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, OTA map updates, Amazon Alexa among others.
