Jeep's most expensive SUV set for India launch on November 11. Check details

First launched in 1992, the Grand Cherokee is highlighted as the most-awarded SUV over the years and the latest edition of the vehicle had made its global debut a year ago.

Jeep India is all set to drive in its fifth generation flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in November. The carmaker has officially confirmed the date when the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in India. Jeep will take the covers off the flagship SUV on November 11. The US-based SUV manufacturer, which also offers other models like Compass, Wrangler and Meridian, will bring in the Grand Cherokee via the completely-built unit (CBU) route to India. Earlier the carmaker had teased the new Grand Cherokee for India launch, its fourth offering for the country.

The new generation Grand Cherokee, now in its fifth generation, made its official debut for global markets last year. Jeep offers the Grand Cherokee with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that is capable of churning out 357 bhp of maximum power and offers 528 Nm of peak torque. Jeep also offers a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which generates maximum output of 375 bhp and 637 Nm of maximum torque. The third engine option offered by Jeep for Grand Cherokee is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine. It is capable of producing 294 hp of power and 348 Nm of torque.

The design of the 2022 Grand Cherokee remains largely similar to the previous generation model with slight tweaks all around. It now comes with sharper lines, an updated front grille with the seven-slot Jeep grille, sleeker LED head light units and updated LED tail light units.

Jeep has also increased space inside the cabin of the latest Grand Cherokee. It comes loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, separate seat-mounted entertainment screens for rear passengers, in-built 4G connectivity, 19-speaker sound system as well as all-leather upholstery for premium quotient.

The previous generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in India were priced between ₹75.15 lakh and ₹1.14 crore (ex-showroom) before it was discontinued. Expect the new Grand Cherokee to come at slightly more premium. Though it does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market as of now, it will take on Toyota Fortuner when launched.

