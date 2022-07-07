Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Compass Suv Price In India Hiked. Check New Price List

Jeep Compass SUV price in India hiked. Check new price list

According to the latest hike, the price of Jeep Compass SUV now starts from 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to 31.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trailhawk variant.
By : Updated on : 07 Jul 2022, 06:13 PM
Jeep India has increased the prices of its Compass SUV by up to ₹35,000 from July.

Jeep India has increased the prices of its Compass SUV by up to 35,000.This is the second increase in the prices of this model in the last three months.Prices of the Compass have been hiked by 35,000 for all variants except the Sport 2.0 diesel version. This is the second price hike announced by the US-based carmaker on its flagship SUV since the start of the year. In April, Jeep India had hiked the price of Compass SUVs by 25,000.

Jeep had launched the Compass SUV in 2017 for the first time in India. It is currently available in both petrol and diesel engines. Spread across five trims, the Compass SUV is powered by either a 1.4-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The Trailhawk 4X4 model, which comes with the diesel unit mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, can generate maximum output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.78 kmpl
₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹23 - 28 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

According to the latest hike, the price of Jeep Compass SUV now starts from 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to 31.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trailhawk variant.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier this year, Jeep had also launched the Night Eagle variant of the Compass SUV. Available in both petrol and diesel, the 4X2 Night Eagle variant of the Compass is priced at 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is offered with the choice of a 2.0-litre Multijet turbo diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as well as a 1.4-litre Multiair turbo petrol with seven-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Compass SUV competes in the premium SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 06:13 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Compass Jeep Compass Compass 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS