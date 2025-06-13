Jeep Compass Signature Edition: Take a look at 5 key highlights of this special edition SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Jeep has introduced a new Signature Edition of the Grand Cherokee in India, expanding its flagship SUV offering with a few thoughtful enhancements. Priced at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the Signature Edition is ₹1.54 lakh costlier than the standard Limited (O) variant. While the Signature Edition does not bring sweeping changes, it subtly enhances the Grand Cherokee’s appeal through a few useful additions, particularly for those prioritising comfort and in-cabin utility. That said, with no drivetrain or design updates, it stays largely the same SUV under the skin. With increasing competition in the premium SUV space, Jeep’s move seems focused on offering buyers a value-added package rather than a reimagined product.
Here are five key highlights that define this new edition:
One of the most notable aspects of the Signature Edition is that it includes additional accessories that are not offered through Jeep’s regular accessory list. These include a rear seat entertainment setup, a dashboard-mounted recording camera, and motorised side steps. These additions, though not mechanical upgrades, improve practicality and are particularly useful for families or chauffeur-driven owners who would benefit from enhanced rear seat comfort and easier ingress and egress.
The Signature Edition continues with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and equipped with Jeep’s QUADRA-TRAC 4x4 system. The lack of powertrain updates might disappoint some buyers expecting a performance tweak or hybrid option, especially given the competition’s move towards electrified drivetrains. However, the SUV continues to offer balanced power delivery and respectable off-road credentials.
On the design front, the Signature Edition makes no visual changes, retaining the well-known Jeep look, marked by its seven-slot grille, clamshell bonnet, and upright stance. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, lending it a bold but familiar road presence. The design leans more toward functionality and rugged appeal than sporty flair, consistent with Jeep’s global SUV identity.
The cabin remains unchanged in layout and material quality but is already fairly rich in features. The interior includes a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a dedicated display for the front passenger. There’s also perforated Capri leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 9-speaker sound system, and a head-up display. These features make the cabin tech-forward, though some rivals offer more comprehensive touch interfaces or higher-end audio systems as standard.
The Grand Cherokee comes with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, traction and stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Notably, this model is locally assembled in India, making it more competitively priced than fully imported rivals like the Volvo XC90 or some trims of the Audi Q7. However, with no seven-seater option, the Grand Cherokee may not appeal to larger families looking for maximum flexibility.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.