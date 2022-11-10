Jeep Compass prices up by ₹1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year

Compass is Jeep India's flagship compact SUV and is the best-seller in the country. The carmaker recently launched the facelift version after its debut in 2017.

Jeep India has hiked the price of its best-selling SUV again. For the fourth time this year, the carmaker has increased the price of the Compass SUV. This time the hike is nearly ₹2 lakh depending on variants. According to the new price list, Jeep Compass will be available from ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹32.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trailhawk version. The last time Jeep had hiked the price of the SUV was in September when it went up by up to ₹90,000.

The biggest hike among all Jeep Compass variants has been for the base variant Sport petrol manual, which has seen an increase of ₹1.80 lakh. The 1.4 petrol DCT Fifth Anniversary Edition of the SUV has also seen a hike of ₹1.20 lakh. The Jeep Compass higher-spec Limited, Anniversary Edition, Model S and Trailhawk variants have seen a price hike of around ₹40,000-45,000. Meanwhile, the low-spec Longitude and Night Eagle variants have seen a price hike of ₹15,000-25,000. Only the prices of the base sport diesel-manual have remained unchanged.

Jeep India celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Compass SUV in September this year. The carmaker had launched the 2022 Compass 5th Anniversary Edition to mark the occasion. The Compass made its debut in India in 2017 when the carmaker ventured into the mass market mid-size SUV segment offering four-wheel-drive system.

Jeep Compass variants Old Price (in ex-showroom) New Price (in ex-showroom) Sport manual (Diesel) ₹ 19.29 lakh ₹ 21.09 lakh Trailhawk AT (Diesel) ₹ 32.67 lakh ₹ 32.22 lakh

Jeep Compass is offered in India with two engine options. The first is a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The engine can churn out 163 hp of maximum power. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer which comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel unit can generate maximum output of 173 hp.

Jeep Compass SUV competes the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Taigun among others in the premium mid-size SUV segment in India.

