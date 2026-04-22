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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Jeep Compass, Meridian Gets Discounts And Benefits Of Up To 1.65 Lakh

Jeep Compass, Meridian gets discounts and benefits of up to 1.65 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 Apr 2026, 12:10 pm
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Jeep is offering April 2026 discounts up to 1.65 lakh on the Compass and Meridian. Both diesel-powered SUVs feature premium tech, providing significant value for buyers seeking rugged luxury.

Jeep Compass, Meridian gets discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh
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American automaker Jeep is offering heavy discounts and benefits on its budget SUV portfolio, including the Compass and the Meridian. The Jeep Compass was first launched in India in 2017, while its bigger sibling, the Meridian, was launched in 2022, completing almost a decade and almost half a decade, respectively.

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Jeep Compass: Discounts and Benefits for April 2026

The Jeep Compass is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to 1.50 lakh. The Jeep Compass has a price range which starts from 17.99 lakh and goes all the way up to 26.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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In addition to that, the Jeep Compass boasts a feature list, which includes a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker audio system, two-zone automatic climate control, second-row AC vents, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

Also Read : 2026 Kia Syros launched in India at 8.39 lakh

Jeep Meridian: Discounts and Benefits for April 2026

The Jeep Meridian is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to 1.65 lakh. The Jeep Meridian has a price range which starts at 23.33 lakh and goes all the way up to 35.95 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The Meridian is powered by the same 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine, which powers the Compass, producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Additionally, the SUV is equipped with features including a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and co-driver seat, four-way lumbar support adjustment for driver and co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents for second and third row, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2026, 12:10 pm IST
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