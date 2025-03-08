Jeep Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee gets benefits of up to 3 lakh

The Indian lineup of Jeep , a brand owned by Stellantis, includes four models: the Compass , Meridian , the newly introduced Wrangler , and the latest Grand Cherokee . Recently, the manufacturer's monthly sales figures have experienced a decline. The Compass and Meridian are no longer generating significant sales volumes. In an effort to prevent further sales deterioration, Jeep India has introduced appealing discounts and incentives across its range. Customers can save up to 3 lakh on select Jeep SUVs.

Jeep Compass

The Compass serves as the introductory model in Jeep India's vehicle lineup. Its pricing begins at ₹18.99 lakh, while the highest variant is priced at ₹32.41 lakh, both figures representing ex-showroom costs.

Jeep is currently offering benefits amounting to ₹2.7 lakh on the Compass. Customers can save up to ₹1.10 lakh on the 2024 model year (MY2024) Compass. These incentives apply to select variants and are available for corporate clients for a limited time. Additionally, this month, the manufacturer is providing an extra ₹15,000 in benefits for doctors, leasing companies, and partners. It is advisable to contact the dealership for comprehensive details regarding these offers.

At present, the Compass is equipped with a single engine option—the well-known 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine from the Stellantis Group. This engine is also utilized in the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and MG Hector Plus. In the Compass, this four-cylinder engine generates 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations are available, with the latter being exclusive to the top-tier S variant.

Jeep Meridian

Currently available at a price range of 24.99 to 38.79 lakh, ex-showroom, the Meridian is equipped with the same engine as the Compass. The 2.0L diesel engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The highest specification variant also includes 4x4 capabilities.

In March 2025, it is eligible for savings of up to 2.3 lakh, which are available for a limited time. Additionally, corporate discounts of up to 1.30 lakh are applicable to the MY2024 inventory for select variants. Offers for medical professionals and others are valued at ₹30,000. The 7-seater SUV is offered in four trims: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Grand Cherokee serves as the flagship model of the manufacturer, with an ex-showroom price set at 67.5 lakh. This particular model offers the most substantial discounts and incentives, allowing potential buyers to save as much as 3 lakh on the SUV. Additionally, purchasers will gain access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive package, which encompasses a comprehensive three-year warranty and expedited service.

Under its hood, the Grand Cherokee is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates 272 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels via a four-wheel-drive system.

Upon its launch in 2022, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee was priced at 77.5 lakh in India, initially imported as a completely built unit (CBU). Subsequently, Jeep commenced local assembly, resulting in a notable reduction in the ex-showroom prices.

