Jeep Compass base variant gets 9-speed AT; Priced at ₹21.99 lakh

American automaker Jeep has introduced an automatic transmission to the base Sport variant of the Compass, priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are no exterior changes to the Sport variant, there is a big mechanical change with the introduction of the nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the same found on the bigger, more expensive Meridian . Additionally, the deliveries of the Compass Sport 9AT are scheduled to begin in the second week of November 2026.

Jeep has launched the Compass Sport 9AT at ₹ 21.99 lakh, featuring a 2.0-litre diesel engine, nine-speed automatic gearbox, six airbags and front-wheel drive. Deliveries begin in November 2026

Commenting on the introduction, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “The Compass has always stood for authentic Jeep capability, distinctive design and a confident driving experience. With the introduction of the 9-speed automatic transmission in the Compass Sport, we are making that experience more accessible than ever before."

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Jeep Compass Sport 9AT: Engine and Transmission

The new Jeep Compass Sport 9AT is still powered by the same 2.0L MultiJet II turbocharged diesel engine that produces 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Earlier, the Sport variant was offered with only a six-speed manual transmission. The Compass Sport 9AT retains the model's Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST) system. However, the Sport is the base variant of the Jeep Compass and continues to be offered in 4x2, sending power to the front wheels of the SUV

Jeep Compass Sport 9AT: Features and Safety

Despite being the entry-level automatic variant, the Compass Sport 9AT comes equipped with several safety, comfort and connectivity features, including six airbags, auto hold, cruise control, a 21.3 cm U-Connect touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering-mounted controls and electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, among others.

In addition, customers can also opt for an accessory pack priced at ₹29,900, which includes ambient lighting, a dashcam with predictive safety features, a Swoosh decal, all-weather floor mats and mud flaps.

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Jeep Compass: Price and Availability

The Jeep Compass Sport 9AT is priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries set to commence across Jeep dealerships and Stellantis Brand Houses in India from the second week of November 2026. The wider Compass range continues to offer manual and automatic transmission options, along with two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

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