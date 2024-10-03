Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India: Here's what is different

Jeep India has launched a new Compass Anniversary Edition with new updates at a price of ₹25.26 lakh, ex-showroom. The new edition includes cosmetic and accessory updates. The limited edition Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition has been announced in celebration of the brand completing eight years of operations in India.With the new edition there aren't any changes to to the engine and overall design. Here is what's new:

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition: Updates

On the outside, the most important update of the Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is on the hood of the SUV. The hood gets a new dual-tone treatment with the application of a decal on the raised centre area. It also gets a Velvet Red accent on only the second out of seven slots of the front-grille.

The interiors get a new spin as well, with the prominent Velvet Red seat covers, making the Jeep look more sophisticated and sporty. There are also a few accessories added to make the package more lucrative, these include an integrated dashcam which features dual-channel recording capability and white ambient lighting.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition: Colour options

There are seven exterior paint options available for the Anniversary Edition of the Jeep Compass. These include Pearl While, Silvery Moon, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Techno Metallic Green and Galaxy Blue.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition: Key features

The features on the new edition are not very different from what's offered on the normal edition Jeep Compass. The SUV gets Uconnect with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display which is also offered on the Longitude variant of the car, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Jeep Life connectivity suite and wirelesscharging. The wheels on offer are 17-inch alloy wheels similar to other variants of the Compass.

