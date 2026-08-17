Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at ₹26.70 lakh

American automaker Jeep announced the launch of the Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition. Limited to 85 units across India, the Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition combines exclusive anniversary design details and advanced safety technologies, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The Jeep Compass has always been central to the Jeep story in India, bringing the brand's legendary capability, design and authenticity to customers who expect more from their SUV. As Jeep celebrates 85 years globally, the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition gives this iconic nameplate a distinctive new expression. With exclusive anniversary-inspired styling, curated accessories and safety technologies, this special edition has been crafted for customers who seek a Compass that feels even more personal, intelligent and exclusive."





Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition: Exterior and Interior

The Compass 85th Anniversary Edition receives a series of exclusive visual enhancements, including gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, bespoke anniversary-themed detailing and commemorative elements, among others. On the inside, the cabin features a premium all-black theme enhanced by Mayan Gold accents, contrast detailing, and special anniversary touches.

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Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition: Engine and Dimensions

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Jeep Compass measures 4,405 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm.

Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition: Accessories and Enhancements

Customers can personalise their vehicles through curated 85th Anniversary AXS Packages, offering accessories and enhancements including ambient lighting, sunroof illumination, digital IRVM with front and rear dashcam and other additional personalisation elements for the anniversary celebration. The Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition is available in a strictly limited production run of just 85 units across India.

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