See pics: 2022 Jeep Commander SUV, tased on Compass, makes debut

Updated: 27 Aug 2021, 10:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2022 Jeep Commander SUV gets several safety features like ADAS, collision alert with automatic braking. It also offers more space and has in-built Alexa voice assistance.

1/7Jeep has launched 2022 Commander 7-seater SUV in countries like Brazil and Argentina. It is based on the same platform used for Compass, Renegade and other Jeep models.
2/7The price of Jeep Commander SUV starts at R$ 199,990 (roughly converted to 28.23 lakh). When launched in India, the Jeep Commander SUV is likely to be called Meridian. It will rival the likes of upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Gloster and others.
3/7Jeep is offering Commander SUV in two trims called Limited and Overland. While the Limited variant gets a 4X2 wheel drive system, the Overland trim gets a 4X4 mode.
4/7In size, Jeep Commander SUV is much larger than the Compass SUV. It stands 4,769 mm in length, about 36 cm longer than the Compass, 1,859 mm wide, 1,682 mm in height and gets a 2,794 mm of wheelbase.
5/7The interior of the Commander is dominated by a big 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an even bigger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. There are also nine Harman Kardon speakers and Alexa virtual assistant.
6/7The three row SUV has plenty of storage space. The boot can hold at least 233 litres of luggage, but can be extended to 1,760 litres with last two rows down.
7/7Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
