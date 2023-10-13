Jeep Care Festival announced with special offers and benefits. Check out

Jeep India has announced its new ‘Care Festival’ right in time for the festive season, which brings a host of offers and benefits for its customers across the country. The Jeep Care Festival will be available across all authorised dealerships between October 16-31, 2023. The benefits include discounts on extended care products, accessories, as well as merchandise.

Under the Jeep Care Festival, customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, balancing, and all-tyre replacement, and assured gifts on online appointments. Customers can also avail of a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, a 20 per cent discount on select merchandise and a 10 per cent discount on labour charges.

The Jeep Compass and Meridian are powered by diesel engines, while the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee get petrol-only powerplants

Apart from Jeep SUVs, Fiat customers can also utilise the service promotion camp with the basic service package starting at ₹3,750 for petrol and ₹4,099 for diesel vehicles. At present, Jeep India retails four SUVs in the country. This includes the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The Compass and Meridian are powered only by diesel engines while the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee get petrol units.

More recently, Jeep introduced the Compass 4x2 automatic at a more affordable price point. The Compass range now starts from a more affordable ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker also recently confirmed plans to expand its presence to over 80 new dealerships by the end of 2023.

