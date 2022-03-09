Jaguar Vision GT Roadster with over 1000 hp debuts in Gran Turismo 7 video game

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster with the digital prototype is powered by three electric motors that deliver a 1,006 horses along with a jaw-dropping 1,200 Nm of torque.

Jaguar has unveiled its third Vision GT prototype for the Gran Turismo in the latest edition of the real driving simulator. It is an all-electric single-seat Jaguar race car designed and developed for the globally-renowned Gran Turismo game. The Roadster, and the GT SV are now available in Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Jaguar says the Vision GT Roadster is designed to ‘bring gamers the pure, visceral driving experience of an open-cockpit Jaguar sports car’. This is the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster with the digital prototype is powered by three electric motors that deliver a combined 1,020 horsepower with a jaw-dropping 1,200 Nm of torque.

The Vision GT roadster is a four-wheel drive which can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than 2 seconds and comes with a top speed of more than 320 kmph. The electric car prototype is available in the Gran Turismo 7 and draws inspiration from older Vision GT prototypes as well as the D-Type.

Oliver Cattell-Ford, Exterior Designer at Jaguar Advanced Design, said, "As a car designer, being part of the team that has delivered three virtual cars for the Gran Turismo series has been a dream project. Since the reveal of the Vision GT Coupé in 2019 and Vision GT SV in 2020, we wanted to curate the perfect way to present the full line-up of the three cars together when we revealed the Roadster – Gran Turismo 7 is the perfect way to do it. The visual effect is dramatic and wouldn’t look out of place on any track or circuit around the world, from the streets of night-time Tokyo to California’s Laguna Seca raceway."

The Vision GT Roadster has a body made of carbon fibre and aluminium alloy and a central fin. At the front it gets a redesigned grille as well as a pair of LED headlights. The flowing surfaces, strong character lines and proportions of the first two Jaguar Gran Turismo Vision cars are instantly recognisable. However, instead of a drop- down roof, the new Vision GT Roadster features a sloping aero screen directly in front of the driver.

The Vision Gran Turismo SV has made its way into the Gran Turismo 7 for the first time. It is powered by four electric motors developed by Jaguar Racing to deliver 1,877 hp of power, acceleration from zero 100 kmph in just 1.65 seconds and a top speed of 410 kmph.

