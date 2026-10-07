Jaguar Type 01 unveiled as 1,030PS electric GT, claims 645 km range

Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01 in New York, marking the beginning of what the British luxury carmaker describes as a new era for the brand. The four-door electric GT is the first production Jaguar to use the company's bespoke Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) and is claimed to be its most powerful, aerodynamic and technologically advanced road car yet.

The Type 01 made its global debut on October 6, 2026, with Jaguar using locations across New York, including Times Square, DUMBO and the Lower East Side, as part of the launch.

Jaguar Type 01 design

The Type 01 follows Jaguar's new design direction, with the company describing it as a modern interpretation of its historic grand tourers. The car features a low roofline, long bonnet, short front overhang and extended rear section, combined with large 23-inch wheels.

The company claims the Type 01 has a drag coefficient of 0.23, making it the most aerodynamic Jaguar road car to date. The car also uses active aerodynamic elements, including Active Vanes and a three-stage deployable rear spoiler. More than 360 patent applications have reportedly been filed in connection with the Type 01.

1,030PS tri-motor powertrain

Power comes from a tri-motor electric drivetrain paired with Intelligent Torque Vectoring. The setup produces up to 1,030PS and 1,365Nm of torque, making the Type 01 the most powerful Jaguar road car ever.

Jaguar claims a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car can also accelerate from 100-180km/h in 4.0 seconds.

The Type 01 is said to have a 50:50 weight distribution. Jaguar TCS Racing's Formula E experience has also been used in developing the car's driving characteristics and torque-vectoring system.

Jaguar says the car has been engineered to offer two distinct driving personalities, combining the comfort expected from a grand tourer with sharper dynamic responses when required.

118kWh battery, up to 643 km EPA range

The Type 01 uses an 118kWh usable battery and an 850-volt electrical architecture. Jaguar estimates an EPA range of up to 648 km. The company also quotes a WLTP range of up to 720km, though these figures are subject to homologation and market-specific testing.

At a steady 120km/h highway cruise, Jaguar estimates the car can cover up to 515 km on a charge.

The electric GT supports 350kW rapid DC charging and can add up to 321 km of range in as little as 13 minutes under the company's stated conditions.

Technology-led cabin

Inside, the Type 01 adopts a cabin layout centred around a longitudinal spine that separates the four occupant spaces. Jaguar says brass-effect anodised aluminium elements run through the cabin to reinforce its width and length.

The dashboard features a single glass 24-inch OLED display that serves as the main driver interface. A separate seven-inch touchscreen placed between the driver and front passenger provides access to frequently used functions.

The Type 01 also gets a new Jaguar infotainment system and a high-end Immersive Sound System. One of the key features is a full-width Panoramic Soundbar, complemented by Sensory Audio seats.

Jaguar Type 01 bookings to open in 2027

The Type 01 represents the first production model from Jaguar's new generation of all-electric vehicles. Its name is intended to reference the company's heritage while signalling the beginning of its electric future.

Jaguar is expected to open orders for the Type 01 in early 2027, with first customer deliveries scheduled for the second half of the year.

The company says the Type 01 is the first step in a broader transformation of Jaguar, which will operate as an all-electric brand as JLR restructures its portfolio around Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

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