Jaguar Type 00 spied testing in close-up, does it tickle your aesthetic bone?

The Jaguar Type 00 which recently made waves worldwide for its polarising design along with the manufacturer's rebrand has been spotted testing up close internationally. With the rebrand and upcoming models, Jaguar has expressed its intent to enter the ultra-premium segment. The brand aims to rise up from its current competitors like the Audi , BMW and Mercedes.

The recently spotted model is heavily camouflaged and can be seen sporting flush door handles. The caption contains the hashtag hybrid suggesting that the model might sport a hybrid V8 powertrain. However, none of these claims can be confirmed at the moment. Jaguar had earlier mentioned that it plans to go fully electric in 2027 and this model may be one of the key models driving that change. As a part of the brand's transformation plan, all current Jaguar models, including the electric I-Pace, will be phased out before the launch of newer EVs.

Jaguar Type 00: Design

In terms of the car's design, the model is going to be a four-door grand tourer as is already established in earlier reports. The GT car measures more than five metres in length and has an unusually long bonnet. It gets flat surfaces like the front, which is unlike other Jaguars on sale currently. The LED headlamps are also rectangular making the car look closer to what Rolls-Royce usually offers. Jaguar is also working on a new design philosophy for the interior styling. It will focus primarily on reducing the number of screens and encouraging the use of newer materials.

Jaguar Type 00: Powertrain

There is not much clarity on the detailed specifications of Jaguar's upcoming four-door GT apart from its massive exteriors. It is likely that the car will have a claimed range of about 800 kilometres on a full charge. It will be built on a completely new and dedicated EV platform which Jaguar has christened Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JFA). Under this setup, the car will also feature a NACS charging port for the models delivered to North America.

