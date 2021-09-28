Jaguar opens bookings for I-Pace Black across India

Jaguar opens bookings for I-Pace Black across India1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 01:12 PM IST
I-Pace comes as an all-electric luxury car from the British car marquee.
Jaguar Land Rover India, on Tuesday, has announced that the bookings for Jaguar I-Pace Black have been opened. The all-electric SUV's exclusive new edition comes with features such as Black Pack and a panoramic sunroof.