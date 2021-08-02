Jaguar opens booking for F-Type R-Dynamic Black model in India

Jaguar Land Rover is all set to launch the F-Type SUV with its new range R-Dynamic Black for the Indian markets soon. The carmaker has opened bookings for the SUV in India today.

The R-Dynamic Black range of the Jaguar F-Type SUV gets an all-black theme with 20-inch five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. It will be offered with choice of three metallic paints - Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black range was introduced for the global markets earlier this year. The model to be available for Indian customers will be powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that is capable of churning out 444 bhp of power and peak torque of 580 Nm. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and comes with a top speed of 285 kmph.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice."

On the inside, the Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black range will get driver-focused ‘1+1’ cabin. The slimline Performance Seats will have 12-way adjustment controls. The seats will be offered with Windsor leather, with a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching. For a more sporting theme, the seats will gets Mars with Flame Red stitching as well.

The Heritage-inspired monogram stitch pattern on the seats, that is also seen in the door trim, are among some of the subtle changes in the F-Type R-Dynamic Black ran.