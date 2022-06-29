Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage

Copyright © HT Media Limited
British luxury car brand Jaguar has introduced a limited edition model of the F-Pace SVR, which is claimed to have been inspired by the automaker's rich racing heritage. Meant to be produced in only 394 units, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is available in India for orders.