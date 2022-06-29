Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Jaguar Launches F Pace Svr Limited Edition, Influenced By Racing Heritage

Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage

Jaguar christened the limited edition model as F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.
By : Updated on : 29 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be built in a limited number of 394 units only.

British luxury car brand Jaguar has introduced a limited edition model of the F-Pace SVR, which is claimed to have been inspired by the automaker's rich racing heritage. Meant to be produced in only 394 units, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is available in India for orders.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar F-Pace luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS