Jaguar Land Rover to pass on GST benefits to customers. See what that means…

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has confirmed that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles to customers, effective September 9, 2025. This follows the government’s decision to simplify and rationalise indirect taxes under the upcoming GST 2.0 framework, aimed at boosting demand in both mass and premium segments.

Price benefits on JLR models

The new GST regime has translated into significant savings across JLR’s SUV portfolio:

Range Rover: Price cut between ₹ 4.6 lakh and ₹ 30.4 lakh

4.6 lakh and 30.4 lakh Defender: Price cut between ₹ 7 lakh and ₹ 18.6 lakh

7 lakh and 18.6 lakh Discovery: Price cut between ₹ 4.5 lakh and ₹ 9.9 lakh

What GST 2.0 means for luxury car buyers

From September 22, GST 2.0 will replace the multiple slabs that previously created ambiguity with a streamlined structure. Passenger vehicles will now face a lower overall tax incidence, expected to bring down car prices by 5–10 per cent, depending on the model and segment.

For luxury automakers like JLR, the benefits are more pronounced, as the price cuts are measured in lakhs rather than thousands. The Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery, which traditionally faced steep taxation due to their positioning in the premium category, are now more competitively priced, directly enhancing their appeal in a growing but price-sensitive luxury market.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, welcomed the change, saying, “The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus, reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market."

Boost to the auto industry

The GST 2.0 reform comes just ahead of the festive season, which is traditionally the busiest period for vehicle sales in India. Analysts expect that with reduced prices, improving consumer sentiment, and attractive financing options, demand could rebound strongly in the second half of FY26.

Crisil Ratings projects that passenger vehicle demand could rise by around 100 basis points, while two-wheelers may see an even sharper increase of 200 basis points. For JLR, the timing is crucial: with luxury SUVs gaining popularity in metro and Tier-1 cities, the tax cuts provide a strong tailwind to boost sales volumes in what has been a relatively niche market.

The move also puts JLR in line with other manufacturers, including Audi, which is passing similar benefits to their customers and Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus, which are expected to pass the benefits on soon, too.

