Jaguar Land Rover launches ‘Own, Subscribe, Rent’ program in this country

Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles can be subscribed under the new program through multiple options.

British luxury car marquee Jaguar Land Rover has launched a subscription and rent program for its consumers in the UK. Christened as ‘Own. Subscribe. Rent’, the program offers the Jaguar and Land Rover customers an opportunity to drive the vehicles without buying but by subscribing. Both the Jaguar and Land Rover websites have been updated to offer the customers choice of either owning, subscribing or renting JLR cars.

The automaker says if a customer wants to buy a JLR car, he or she can configure the vehicle by selecting the engine, and specifications, and choosing between various other options. The automaker has also started offering various financing options.

The automaker claims that it has modified the websites to securely hold customer files like proof of identity. These documents can be shared with retailers while making transactions. After the vehicle is purchased online, customers can select to take the delivery to their home. Also, he or she can opt for a personal handover of the car with an expert in a showroom.

The subscription program is named Pivotal and it offers a flexible option to the subscribers. The interested subscribers can opt for various subscription models by paying monthly rentals, which will include insurance, tax, servicing, repairs etc.

There is another option, which is renting. This is currently available for customers in London and Manchester. This program allows users to select and book a Jaguar or Land Rover model online and have it delivered to their door.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of JLR UK, said that the program comes as part of the brand's strategy to stay at the forefront of the latest innovations through a rigorous digital transformation and bring the luxury of choice to its customers.h

