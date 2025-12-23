Jaguar F-Pace production ends as brand closes chapter on 90-year-long ICE era

The final Jaguar F-Pace has rolled off the assembly line at the Solihull facility in the UK, marking the end of a decade-long production run of the last ICE-powered model from the British carmaker. The F-Pace was the brand’s first SUV and its best-selling car, but it has now become the last chapter on Jaguar ’s 90-year-long internal combustion era. Following this, the carmaker will shift gears to make way for its all-electric future with the upcoming Type 00 electric sedan.

The model chosen to be the final unit was a black F-Pace SVR, selected to echo the black E-Type that marked the end of another Jaguar era long ago. It has been accepted by Matthew Davis, Managing Director of the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust, and has entered the national collection at Gaydon, which preserves other final units from the carmaker.

Jaguar F-Pace:

The F-Pace was the first SUV from Jaguar and would go on to become its best-selling car

The F-Pace represented new territory for Jaguar, being the first SUV from the brand. First showcased in 2015 at the Detroit Auto Show, it was formally launched the following year and reached Indian shores in October 2016. It would go on to become the best-selling Jaguar, fuelling revenue and garnering new buyers who desired something more practical than the sports cars while preserving the brand’s heritage and core characteristics.

Although it began its life as a diesel-only SUV, Jaguar introduced a petrol engine in 2018. The final iteration of the F-Pace could be had with either a 2.0-litre petrol powerplant pushing 247 bhp or a 2.0-litre diesel mill making 204 bhp. Its last recorded price in India sat at ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jaguar’s road ahead:

Jaguar has not shared anything on the specifications of the EV. However, it uses the company's new JEA architecture, designed from the ground up for future electric vehicles. The Type 00 would offer an estimated range of 692 kilometres. The battery onboard the electric car would reclaim 321 kilometre of range in 15 minutes' charge when hooked to a high-speed charger.

The final F-Pace is also the final ICE-powered Jaguar that we will ever see, putting the last nail in the coffin for the brand’s storied past as it aims to transition into an all-electric future. While there are no models in the global lineup currently, Jaguar revealed its new brand identity through an eccentric marketing campaign last year. In December 2024, it previewed its new design language by unveiling the Type 00 concept: a 2-door hyper-modern, ultra-minimalistic grand tourer straight out of a video game, that is, if you turn the graphics all the way down.

The Type 00 will enter production as a four-door electric sedan, which was originally intended to break cover by the end of 2025. A major cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in late August 2025 forced the group to halt all production activities, with its Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton factories remaining shut till October this year. As such, the EV has been delayed and is now expected to be unveiled in 2026. Once launched, it is expected to rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT, with Jaguar setting its sights on the ultra-luxury EV space.

