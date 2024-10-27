HT Auto
Jaguar E Type Reborn. Here's How This Timeless Icon Gets A Modern Twist

Jaguar E-Type reborn. Here's how this timeless icon gets a modern twist

By: HT Auto Desk
27 Oct 2024, 14:33 PM
In a nod to its legacy, Jaguar has brought the legendary E-Type back to life after more than 50 years. Created by Jaguar’s Works Bespoke division for a collector in Southeast Asia, these new E-Types are dressed in Signet Green and Opal Black—colours inspired by the final Series 3 models from the 1970s. With these reimagined classics, Jaguar shows it hasn’t lost touch with the charm and spirit that made the original E-Type a legend.

(Also read: Jaguar's bold bet: Electric-only future and upscale image)

Jaguar E-Type: A touch of old-world craftsmanship

Inside, Jaguar has gone for attention to details in an old fashion way. The leather seats feature a hand-woven pattern, that’s a first for Jaguar Classic and adds a unique twist to these timeless interiors. Everything in the cabin is crafted, from the steering wheel and gear shift to the dashboard switches, blending modern luxury with the car’s vintage feel.

And for an extra touch of elegance, Jaguar collaborated with famed jewelers Deakin & Francis. The classic “Growler" logo on the grille is made in silver with an 18-karat gold accent at its centre, echoed on the gear knob and steering wheel. Even the keys are adorned with silver and gold detailing, giving the entire car a feel that’s as much a work of art as it is a machine.

Jaguar E-Type: Classic power meets modern performance

Under the hood, Jaguar has enhanced the E-Type’s original 3.8-liter engine with modern upgrades, including a new five-speed gearbox for smoother shifts and a more responsive drive. It’s the best of both worlds—classic power and sound, with updated mechanics for today’s roads.

(Also read: This is the last Jaguar F-Type ever, pays tribute to E-Type)

These E-Types are more than a revival; they are a heartfelt tribute to Jaguar's past. Chief Commercial Officer Lennard Hoornik explains, "Our Classic team set out to improve on an already near-perfect design."

It is clear that Jaguar aimed to stay true to the E-Type's roots while elevating its details and performance, creating a rare blend of nostalgia and innovation. For the car aficionado or collector, the very limited edition E-Types hold the essence of a bygone era.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2024, 14:33 PM IST

