It's athletic. It's elegant. It's the 2022 Genesis G90 sedan. Check it out

The 2022 Genesis G90 flagship sedan has been unveiled and it claims to take opulence to the next level with a host of changes which cover its exterior design and may possibly cover its cabin layout and feature list too. The latest Genesis G90 is making a renewed bid to not just challenge its German rivals in the luxury segment but also sway customers who may have otherwise had a leaning towards SUV body type.

Underling the 2022 G90 is what Genesis terms as an ‘Athletic Elegance’ design philosophy and the sedan now gets a big crest grille which are flanked by two-line head light units. A clamshell hood lends the vehicle a sophisticated look.

The clamshell hood on the new G90 eliminates panel gaps for a more sleek visual guise.

The 2022 Genesis G90 stands on 20-inch alloy wheels and gets dual LED turn signals on the side of the front panel. And over at the rear, the model comes with two LED light bars which stretch through the width of the profile.

The rear combination lamps have been elongated along the trunk of the latest Genesis G90.

Details about the cabin have not been shared as yet but expect the 2022 Genesis G90 to pay special attention to comfort and convenience here too. For one, the car will also be offered in a long wheelbase format. Reports suggest that it will have a wheelbase that is 7.5 inches longer, assuring of even more legroom for passengers at the rear. “The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis," said SangYup Lee, Head of Genesis Global Design. "The G90 is the ultimate expression of Athletic Elegance that carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience."

In global markets, the Genesis G90 finds rivals like the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 500, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8.