Isuzu V-Cross pick-up prices hiked in India by up to 1.25 lakh on select trims

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Aug 2025, 18:06 pm
The Isuzu V-Cross is a rival to the Toyota Hilux in the lifestyle pick-up segment, and remains one of the more capable 4x4s on sale.

Both the Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up variants have received price hikes
Isuzu India has hiked prices on the D-Max V-Cross pick-up range by up to 1.25 lakh. The Isuzu V-Cross range competes with the Toyota Hilux in the lifestyle pick-up segment. The price hike affects select variants in the V-Cross range. The lineup starts with the Hi-Lander 2WD MT, going up to the V-Cross 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium trim. Here’s a look at the new prices.

Isuzu V-Cross Prices Hiked

The V-Cross pick-up range gets the maximum hike of 1.25 lakh on the mid-spec Z 4WD MT variant. The Z Prestige 4WD MT is now dearer by RS 99,700, while the Hi-Lander range is more expensive by 59,900. Up next, the V-Cross Z4 Prestige 4WD AT is more expensive by 50,400, while the Z 2WD AT variant has received a price hike of 19,900. The V-Cross range now starts from 21.70 lakh, going up to 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read : Living with the Isuzu Hi-Lander pickup: Can it tackle the urban jungle?

The Isuzu V Cross packs more equipment, a more premium cabin, the option of an automatic transmission, and more

There are no mechanical changes to the pick-up with the latest price revision. Both the Isuzu Hi-Lander and V-Cross draw power from the 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The V-Cross also gets the option of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

We recently spent some time with the Isuzu Hi-Lander and came back impressed with what the pick-up has to offer, despite its bare bones structure. That said, the pick-up turned out to be quite the companion on the pothole-laden roads in the monsoon, while also being massively practical to move large objects. In comparison, the V-Cross differentiates itself with a more premium cabin, an automatic transmission, and the addition of all-wheel drive, making it more capable when going off-road.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2025, 18:06 pm IST
