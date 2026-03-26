Isuzu announces nationwide I-Care pre-summer service camp from March 23–28

Isuzu Motors India has announced a nationwide service initiative scheduled between March 23 and March 28, 2026. The programme will be conducted across all authorised service outlets in India, covering a wide network of cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The camp is open to owners of Isuzu D-MAX pick-ups and SUVs.

Focus on preventive maintenance

The service drive centres on preparing vehicles for rising temperatures, with a focus on early detection of wear and tear. Customers visiting during the period will receive a free 37-point inspection to improve reliability and reduce the risk of breakdowns under summer driving conditions.

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Discounts and service offers

Alongside the inspection, Isuzu is offering multiple service-related benefits. Labour charges will be reduced by 10 per cent, while parts, lubricants and fluids will be available at a 5 per cent discount. Roadside assistance packages under Retail RSA will be offered at 20 per cent off.

Additional savings include a 5 per cent benefit on Procare packages and a 20 per cent reduction on extended warranty plans. These extended warranty offers are limited to select BSVI models, including S-CAB and D-MAX vehicles purchased after October 1, 2025, and remain valid until March 31, 2026.

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Additional benefits for BSVI models

Customers with BSVI-compliant vehicles will also be eligible for a complimentary ‘REGEN’ service. However, this benefit is restricted to applicable models and is subject to the manufacturer's terms and conditions.

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Nationwide reach

The service camp will be accessible across dozens of cities spanning multiple states, ensuring wide coverage for customers. From metro locations to smaller regional centres, the initiative aims to standardise service access during a short, fixed window.

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