Isuzu leads commercial vehicle exports in India, achieves 24% growth in FY2025

Isuzu Motors India has achieved a new milestone with the automaker leading India’s commercial vehicle exports. The D-Max pickup maker exported 20,312 units in FY2024-25, registering a 24 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to 16,329 units exported in FY2024. Isuzu has consistently ranked in the top three CV exporters in recent years.

Isuzu India Exports

Isuzu produces the D-Max pickup range in India for commercial as well as personal use applications. A major chunk of the Japanese automaker’s business involves commercial vehicle sales, followed by the V-Cross lifestyle pickup truck. The automaker also exports the locally built D-Max pickup to both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets from its manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. Some of the markets where Isuzu India exports include the Middle East, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

Also Read : Isuzu Motors India hits 1 lakh units production milestone at Andhra Pradesh plant

The Isuzu D-Max pickup is used for multiple applications by commercial and private buyers

Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Mittal, President & Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “This milestone reinforces the strength of Isuzu’s global manufacturing philosophy—Isuzu Monozukuri. Every vehicle we produce in India is built to the same global standards that define the Isuzu brand worldwide. Our Sri City facility is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce. These ‘Made-in-India’ vehicles are a true reflection of our robust manufacturing processes, proven product DNA and our unwavering commitment to serving both domestic and international markets with pride and consistency."

Speaking on the same, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are proud to see continued and growing demand for India-made ISUZU vehicles in key global markets. This strong export performance is a testament to the world-class quality, reliability, and performance of our vehicles, made in India. Over the years, our export volumes have steadily grown, supported by a diverse portfolio that meets international expectations. This accomplishment underscores the growing appreciation of Indian manufacturing on the global stage."

Furthermore, Isuzu says it is working on expanding its domestic presence in India, in addition to its export operations. The company recently rolled out its 100,000th vehicle from the Sri City plant, a testament to its strong production volumes in the country.

Notably, Isuzu produces the previous generation D-Max range in India even as it has launched the new generation version in several markets overseas. The company recently showcased the D-Max electric pickup concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with the model set to go on sale in international markets later this year. It’s unclear when the brand plans to bring the new generation V-Cross to India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: