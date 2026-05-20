Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999

Isuzu Motors India has introduced a new leasing solution for the Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB, aimed at making fleet acquisition easier and more cost-effective for businesses and commercial vehicle operators. The company says the initiative is designed to offer a hassle-free ownership experience while reducing the burden of high upfront costs and long-term maintenance expenses.

According to the company, the leasing package comes with an all-inclusive monthly rental starting at ₹38,999 for a fixed tenure of four years. Customers also benefit from zero down payment, along with no additional service, insurance, or registration costs. Isuzu claims businesses can save up to ₹1.81 lakh compared to traditional financing models.

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The leasing model has been introduced with a strong focus on the D-MAX S-CAB, which has established itself as a popular choice among fleet operators and commercial users thanks to its durability, reliability and load-carrying capability. Isuzu says the new programme will help businesses improve operational efficiency while maintaining predictable running costs.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said the brand aims to make its commercial vehicles more financially accessible for entrepreneurs and businesses in India. He also highlighted Isuzu’s global reputation for producing durable and efficient commercial vehicles.

Takeshi Hirano, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, added that the leasing model removes the traditional barriers associated with ownership and upfront investment, enabling businesses to expand operations with greater flexibility.

Powering the Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB is a 2.5-litre VGT intercooled diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 77.77 bhp at 3,800 rpm and 176 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 2,400 rpm. The company claims that the pickup features an aerodynamic design, high-tensile steel body construction, durable suspension setup and a large cargo bed to support heavy-duty commercial applications.

Inside the cabin, the D-MAX S-CAB comes equipped with features such as a 6-way adjustable driver seat, rear seats with improved recline angle, air conditioning with dust and pollen filter, multiple storage spaces and a multi-information display for added convenience.

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