Isuzu D-Max S-Cab pick-up gets new top Z trim. Check out price, features, specs

Isuzu Motors India has launched the new top-spec Z variant on the D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck priced at an introductory ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab is a commercial crew cab targeted at entrepreneurs and fleet operators for a variety of business needs. The Z variant adds a host of new features and creature comforts, which will be particularly appreciated by owners who choose to drive the pick-up.

The new Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant adds features such as a chrome grille, bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, chrome finish on the door handles and tailgate handle. The crew cab also gets electrically adjustable chrome-finished ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails, gunmetal-finished shark fin antenna and new six-spoke wheel covers to improve the visual appearance.

The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant's cabin gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-tone dark grey upholstery

Speaking on the new variant, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director - Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, reliability and performance while also providing excellent comfort and safety. To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints. Today, we are excited to launch the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z, which embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that’s truly Beyond the Ordinary. The Isuzu D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India and we are confident the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers."

Furthermore, the top-end D-Max S-Cab Z variant’s cabin gets anti-skid sidesteps, keyless entry, piano black finish trims, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as dual-tone dark grey upholstery. The model also comes with height-adjustable headrests and back pockets on the front seats. Other feature upgrades include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, multiple USB ports, a rear parking camera, all four power windows with auto up-down driver-side power window, a map lamp and sunglass holder, a vanity mirror for the front passenger and sun shade.

On the safety front, the Z variant now comes with ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seats, apart from dual front airbags, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain, Brake Override System (BOS) that cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking, and more.

Power comes from the 2.5-litre Isuzu 4JA1 diesel engine with 77.7 bhp and 176 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox that sends power only to the rear wheels. The crew cab is available in five colours - Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver.

