Isuzu D-Max gets a new Cab-Chassis variant in India, priced at 10 lakh

Isuzu Motors India has expanded the D-Max lineup with the launch of the new Cab-Chassis variant on the pick-up. The new Isuzu D-Max Cab-Chassis variant is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings more versatility to the offering in the commercial vehicle range. The new D-Max 1.7 Single Cab-Chassis variant aims to cater to perishables, FMCG, food and catering, last-mile delivery and more such applications.

Isuzu D-Max 1.7 Single Cab-Chassis Specifications

Customers have the option to fully construct load bodies best suited for their respective business requirements. Powering the Isuzu D-Max Cab-Chassis variant is the familiar 2.5-litre 4JA1 diesel engine that develops 78 bhp at 3,800 rpm and 176 Nm of peak torque available between 1,500-2,400 rpm. The oil burner is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Also Read : 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift in Thailand with sportier look, more features

Speaking about the new variant, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “With the introduction of the new D-Max 1.7 Cab-Chassis Std variant in the Isuzu D-MAX portfolio, we are now offering our customers a comprehensive range of product options to choose from, to meet specific needs of different businesses. Under the evolving transportation needs in India, modern customers look for a reliable vehicle that offers versatility and performance that enhances productivity that’s vital for their business. The D-MAX 1.7 Cab-Chassis Std variant is a perfect choice, providing customers the flexibility to choose their load-body configuration and maximise value. This is an important product extension to our existing product offerings in the commercial vehicle pick-up segment, enabling customers to ‘Go the extra mile on their path to progress."

Isuzu D-Max 1.7 Single Cab-Chassis Features

The D-Max Single Cab-Chassis single cab pick-up packs all the basic features including height-adjustable seat belts, a multi-information (MID) display with a gearshift indicator, a collapsible steering column and more. The pick-up features underbody steel protection for the drivetrain, which adds more durability to the package. The D-Max also gets a Brake Override System, which will cut the engine power off in the event of panic braking. Suspension duties are handled by independent coil springs and rigid leaf springs at the front and rear respectively.

Bookings for the new D-Max Single Cab-Chassis are now open and deliveries will commence in a few days.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: