Is this the price on the top-spec Citroen Basalt? Website leak suggests so

Citroen India recently launched the Basalt coupe SUV with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While Citroen is yet to announce the complete price list on the Basalt, a leak on the company’s website suggests that the top-spec variant of the coupe SUV will be priced at ₹13.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The leak appears to be a glitch and has since been taken down from the website but Instagram user ‘throttlepilot’ managed to get a screenshot of the same. That said, do take it with a pinch of salt considering the official prices are yet to be announced. The Citroen Basalt is currently the most accessible compact SUV in the country undercutting the MG Astor, which was the most accessible offering with a starting price of ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) thus far.

Citroen Basalt Turbo Max

The top-spec Citroen Basalt Turbo Max variant comes with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The motor develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm (205 Nm with AT). The top variant packs all the bells and whistles including LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, wraparound taillights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the starting price is applicable for the bare-bones ‘You’ variant that draws power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox. The base trim gets six airbags, ESC, Hill-Hold, ISOFIX anchorages, three-point seatbelts and rear parking sensors as standard.

Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Features

The feature list comprises a smart tilt cushion (AT only), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-folding ORVMs, a 7-inch digital instrument console, a reverse camera, TPMS, automatic climate control and push-button engine start/stop. The coupe SUV is offered with monotone and dual-tone colour options.

