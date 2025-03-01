Is the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish coming back strong enough? Check its details to discover

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is the latest halo model from the British luxury carmaker redefining grand touring with a blend of cutting-edge design, superior craftsmanship and high-performance engineering. The model is slated to launch in the Indian markets on 22nd March, a year after it was introduced internationally. Here are five key highlights that make the 2025 Vanquish an extraordinary machine:

1 Design The 2025 Vanquish debuts a bold new design language that emphasises a broad stance, fluid curves, and an extended wheelbase for a more aggressive yet elegant profile. Inspired by Aston Martin’s motorsport heritage, the car features F1-inspired thermos louvres on the sculpted bonnet, a distinctive Kamm Tail for aerodynamic efficiency, and a panoramic glass roof—an Aston Martin first for a V12 model. The vaned grille has been enlarged for better engine cooling, and the Matrix LED headlights introduce a new light signature for the brand.

2 Interior Inside, the Vanquish continues Aston Martin’s tradition of impeccable craftsmanship with a two-seat layout designed for an immersive driving experience. The interior features a horizontal center console for enhanced space and clarity, while a blend of premium materials, including hand-stitched leather and machined metal finishes, exudes luxury. The 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system integrate seamlessly with solid metal rotary dials and physical switches, balancing technology with tactile functionality.

3 Engine At the heart of the 2025 Vanquish lies a powerful 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing a staggering 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm torque. This powerplant ensures staggering performance accompanied by a newly developed stainless steel exhaust system with a quad-tailpipe layout. An optional titanium exhaust system offers an even more aggressive sound character while reducing weight by 10.5 kg. The Vanquish also features adaptive drive modes, allowing drivers to fine-tune the vehicle’s dynamics for a personalised driving experience.

4 Features The Vanquish is equipped with Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system, developed entirely in-house. A 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen with full online connectivity supports wireless Apple CarPlay and features 3D navigation with real-time traffic updates and dynamic route planning. Owners can interact with their vehicle through the Aston Martin mobile app, which offers remote monitoring, location tracking, and over-the-air updates.

5 Personalisation As Aston Martin’s flagship grand tourer, the 2025 Vanquish offers extensive customisation options through the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service. Customers can tailor everything from bespoke interior materials to exclusive exterior finishes, ensuring a truly unique ownership experience. The car also comes with a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system as standard, delivering an immersive sound experience to match the Vanquish’s thrilling performance.

