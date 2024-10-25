Is Thar Roxx killing interest in sibling models? Who cares, say Mahindra dealers

The meteoric success of Mahindra Thar Roxx in its short existence so far was expected. But while the five-door version of the popular Thar SUV has started its innings on a strong footing - it received 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of reservation window being opened on October 3, it may have also steered interest away from its siblings in the Mahindra camp. The likes of Scorpio-N and XUV700 have been strong performers for the company but the Thar Roxx is likely hogging the entire spotlight.

HT Auto recently visited four Mahindra showrooms in New Delhi and the story from executives here were all mostly similar. Each of the four showrooms had reserved its best real estate for the Thar Roxx, expected considering it is the latest offering from the company. And the number of people - potential customers - surrounding it was always higher than any other SUV on the showroom floor. “We have had a very busy past few weeks with both inquiries and deliveries of Thar Roxx taking up most of our time. The footfall had increased since the SUV was unveiled but ever since its booking window was opened, it has increased further still," said a sales executive at a Mahindra showroom located in South Delhi.

But what about other Mahindra models?

Many dealers are offering various discounts on the Thar three-door version. This was previously unimaginable considering the popularity and demand. But the debut of the slightly larger twin has meant that Thar has lost some of the favour it had become accustomed to. “Around 2 of every 10 Thar bookings in recent weeks has been for the Roxx and not the three-door model. There is still interest in the Thar model but mostly from potential buyers looking for a great deal," an executive at a Mahindra showroom in Kirti Nagar explained, adding that it really does not matter because while clearing existing inventory of Thar three-door is important, Thar Roxx popularity is heartening.

This is perhaps true for models like the Scorpio-N and XUV700 as well. Sales executives at Mahindra dealerships that HT Auto visited mostly agreed that while there is massive interest in Thar Roxx, there are still many who are going for the Scorpio-N and XUV700. And while inquiries and booking orders for these SUVs may have come down this month, most agree that all is fine as long as all remains within the family of SUVs under Mahindra logo.

