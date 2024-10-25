HT Auto
Is Thar Roxx killing interest in sibling models? Who cares, say Mahindra dealers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx may be hogging the limelight at showrooms but dealers are not exactly complaining as long as the footfall keeps increasing.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in RWD as well as 4X4 versions, and with both manual and automatic transmission choices.
The meteoric success of Mahindra Thar Roxx in its short existence so far was expected. But while the five-door version of the popular Thar SUV has started its innings on a strong footing - it received 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of reservation window being opened on October 3, it may have also steered interest away from its siblings in the Mahindra camp. The likes of Scorpio-N and XUV700 have been strong performers for the company but the Thar Roxx is likely hogging the entire spotlight.

HT Auto recently visited four Mahindra showrooms in New Delhi and the story from executives here were all mostly similar. Each of the four showrooms had reserved its best real estate for the Thar Roxx, expected considering it is the latest offering from the company. And the number of people - potential customers - surrounding it was always higher than any other SUV on the showroom floor. “We have had a very busy past few weeks with both inquiries and deliveries of Thar Roxx taking up most of our time. The footfall had increased since the SUV was unveiled but ever since its booking window was opened, it has increased further still," said a sales executive at a Mahindra showroom located in South Delhi.

Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

But what about other Mahindra models?

Many dealers are offering various discounts on the Thar three-door version. This was previously unimaginable considering the popularity and demand. But the debut of the slightly larger twin has meant that Thar has lost some of the favour it had become accustomed to. “Around 2 of every 10 Thar bookings in recent weeks has been for the Roxx and not the three-door model. There is still interest in the Thar model but mostly from potential buyers looking for a great deal," an executive at a Mahindra showroom in Kirti Nagar explained, adding that it really does not matter because while clearing existing inventory of Thar three-door is important, Thar Roxx popularity is heartening.

Thar vs Thar Roxx - which one should you choose?

This is perhaps true for models like the Scorpio-N and XUV700 as well. Sales executives at Mahindra dealerships that HT Auto visited mostly agreed that while there is massive interest in Thar Roxx, there are still many who are going for the Scorpio-N and XUV700. And while inquiries and booking orders for these SUVs may have come down this month, most agree that all is fine as long as all remains within the family of SUVs under Mahindra logo.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM IST

