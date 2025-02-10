Is Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus the most value for money variant to buy? Here's why we think so

The Skoda Kylaq has one of the latest entrants into the sub compact SUV segment. The sub compact SUV segment has been one the most growing segments in the country with multiple options within the segment ranging from the Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger at one end and Kia Syros and Tata Nexon on the other end. The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the carmaker and has been priced attractively to grab the Indian market’s attention.

The Kylaq range starts at ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, which is just ₹10,000 dearer than the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s starting price, which is one of the most affordable models in the segment. Interestingly, for the money the Kylaq has to offer a lot. The fully loaded top end Prestige variant is priced at ₹ ₹13.35 lakh, ex-showroom, for the manual transmission option and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh, for the automatic transmission option. The second to top Signature Plus trim level proves to be the most value for money model in the segment. Here’s why we think so.

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: Features

The second to top, Signature Plus variant features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear center armrest, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and power-folding side mirrors. Other features include cruise control, decorative dashboard inserts, paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with chrome accents. It gets fitted with 16 inch alloy wheels along with TPMS, rear defogger, chrome accents and Type-C USB charge points in the cabin.

The Signature Plus model has a starting price at ₹11.40 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹12.40 lakh ex-showroom. The Signature Plus is ₹1.80 lakh pricier than the Signature variant. However, for the extra money, customers do get many additional features such as the larger touchscreen infotainment system, a better looking cabin and many more. Meanwhile, as compared to the top spec model, the Signature Plus is ₹1.95 lakh more affordable. Despite the price gap, the second to top model just misses out on the 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, ventilated front seats and electric sunroof.

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: Specs

All the variants of the Kylaq are powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq doesn’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

The Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq is offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmission. The manual versions of the Kylaq Signature Plus get the six speed manual transmission, while the automatic option gets the six speed automatic transmission. The automatic transmission option also gets paddle shifters.

