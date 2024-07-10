Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Is Now Best Time To Buy Xuv700? How Mahindra Suv Prices Fare Vs Creta, Seltos

Is now best time to buy XUV700? How Mahindra SUV prices fare vs Creta, Seltos

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 14:08 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra XUV700 is a popular choice in the mid-size SUV space but has to compete against several formidable rivals in the segment.
The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the key SUVs in the product portfolio of the Indian carmaker.

Launched three years ago, the Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the Indian car manufacturer with around two lakh units manufactured so far. Factors that have primarily worked in favour of the XUV700 are its big road presence, modern styling, feature-loaded cabin and a plethora of options - petrol and diesel, automatic and manual, multiple seat layouts.

While the XUV700 has been well received and continues to sell in impressive numbers, the mid-size SUV segment is led by Hyundai Creta and also has some very formidable players like Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate. The Creta, in particular, received a facelift earlier this year and has managed to extend its dominance.

Also Read : Check out all the SUVs available in Indian car market

Nonetheless, the recent price cut announced on the XUV700 AX7 range - valid for four months - has the potential to rejig quite a few equations in the segment. Here is a price comparison between Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos:

What is the price of Mahindra XUV700?

The XUV700 is now available in two new colour options. Seen here is the Deep Forest shade while there is also a Burnt Sienna hue available.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Hector
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The XUV700 is offered in two broad trims - MX and AX. The AX trim subsequently comes in AX3, AX5 and AX7 with a Luxury Pack offered additionally on AX7.

Prices for Mahindra XUV700 MX range starts at 14 lakh for the range base - MX Petrol with MT. The XUV700 MX Diesel E variant with manual transmission is at the top of this particular trim and is priced at 15.08 lakh. There is no automatic transmission on these variants.

Then is the XUV700 AX3 version with prices between 16.40 lakh and 18 lakh. There are petrol and diesel engines available on AX3, as well as petrol and automatic transmission options.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S version starts at 17.40 lakh and goes up to 19 lakh. Once again, both engine choices and transmission options are available here.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 version begins at 17.70 lakh and reaches 20.40 lakh for the top variant. Both engine choices and transmission options are available here.

The XUV700 AX7 version now carries a special pricing structure for a limited time period of four months. The version starts at 19.50 lakh and goes up to 25 lakh for the AX7 L with All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

What is the price of Hyundai Creta?

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.

Hyundai Creta remains the segment leader and comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option. There is also a choice between manual and automatic transmission. Then there is also the Hyundai Creta N Line which offers cosmetic updates outside and in the cabin, complete with several technical tweaks too.

The Creta is comparatively more affordable even though it does not offer multiple seat options. Prices for Hyundai Creta range from 11 lakh for the base variant and goes up to 20 lakh for the variant with turbo engine. The sportier Creta N Line starts at 16.80 lakh and tops out at 20.45 lakh.

What is the price of Kia Seltos?

Seltos remains the best-selling model for Kia in India ever since the company made its debut here in 2019.

The Kia Seltos received its most latest update in 2023 and is also a key player in the segment. There have been many takers of the Kia SUV which seeks to primarily impress with its looks, features and drive capabilities.

Kia Seltos starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to 20.40 lakh.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Hector Kushaq XUV700 Harrier Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Creta Seltos Hector XUV700 Harrier
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS