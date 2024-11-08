Is Mercedes-Benz GLC your dream car? Here are a few alternatives to consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Among all the cars Mercedes-Benz sells in India, the GLC holds a strong position. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the bestsellers from the German luxury car market not only in the Indian market but globally as well. Mercedes-Benz holds the pole position in the Indian luxury car market and two models, the GLC and the C-Class sedan have been playing a crucial role in this growth story. Especially the GLC has been finding an increasing number of takers in the country, owing to the rapidly rising demand for SUVs in the country, which is evident in both mass-market and luxury segments.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC received an updated iteration earlier this year alongside its sedan sibling. The updated version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, introduced earlier this year, was launched at a pricing range of ₹75.90 lakhs and ₹76.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that gets manual override and paddle shifters. The engine is paired with Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive that channels power to all four wheels. This powertrain churns out 255 bhp peak power at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of maximum torque between 1,650 rpm and 4,000 rpm.
If you are planning to buy a luxury car and Mercedes-Benz GLC is in your mind, you can also consider some other models from automakers like BMW, Audi and Volvo. Here is a list of alternatives to consider against the Mercedes-Benz GLC.
The Audi Q5 is a key model to consider if you are looking for an alternative to the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Available at a starting price of ₹65.51 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Audi Q5 is a major player in the Indian luxury car market. Positioned between the Audi Q3 and Q7, this luxury SUV comes priced significantly lower than the GLC. Making it a competitive model against the GLC is factors like similar features and performance, along with a cheaper price tag.
Another key competitor, the BMW X3 distinguishes itself as a vital substitute for the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Powering the SUV are petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets power from a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the diesel variant gets energy from a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder motor. Both the petrol and diesel engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Volvo XC60 is another strong alternative against the Mercedes-Benz GLC if you are looking for a luxury SUV. This luxury compact SUV may not rake in as many sales numbers as the Mercedes-Benz GLC or its other German rivals, but the SUV offers top-notch safety for which the Scandinavian automaker has been known. The Volvo XC60 also raises the bar by being equipped with a fuel-efficient mild-hybrid powertrain. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. Mated to an automatic transmission, this engine churns out 250 bhp peak power at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,000 rpm.
