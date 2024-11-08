Is Mercedes-Benz GLC your dream car? Here are a few alternatives to consider

Among all the cars Mercedes-Benz sells in India, the GLC holds a strong position. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the bestsellers from the German luxury car market not only in the Indian market but globally as well. Mercedes-Benz holds the pole position in the Indian luxury car market and two models, the GLC and the C-Class sedan have been playing a crucial role in this growth story. Especially the GLC has been finding an increasing number of takers in the country, owing to the rapidly rising demand for SUVs in the country, which is evident in both mass-market and luxury segments.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC received an updated iteration earlier this year alongside its sedan sibling. The updated version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, introduced earlier this year, was launched at a pricing range of ₹75.90 lakhs and ₹76.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that gets manual override and paddle shifters. The engine is paired with Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive that channels power to all four wheels. This powertrain churns out 255 bhp peak power at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of maximum torque between 1,650 rpm and 4,000 rpm.

If you are planning to buy a luxury car and Mercedes-Benz GLC is in your mind, you can also consider some other models from automakers like BMW, Audi and Volvo. Here is a list of alternatives to consider against the Mercedes-Benz GLC.