Is Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi the most value for money variant?

By: Srinjoy Bal
Updated on: 25 Sept 2025, 09:48 am
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi starts at ₹11.80 lakh, and goes up to ₹16.38 lakh for thestrong hybrid powertrain option.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi starts at ₹11.80 lakh, and goes up to ₹16.38 lakh for thestrong hybrid powertrain option.
Every new Maruti Suzuki launch triggers the same buyer’s dilemma: which variant delivers the most sense for money? With the Victoris, that debate sharpens. Positioned between the stripped-down LXi and the premium trims, the VXi quietly emerges as the one worth a second look. It doesn’t scream luxury, but it doesn’t feel bare either, often the sweet spot where Indian families find real value.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Price

The Victoris VXi petrol manual starts at around 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), stretching to about 13.78 lakh on-road in Delhi. Opting for the VXi automatic pushes the sticker closer to 13.36 lakh ex-showroom, while the VXi CNG hovers near 12.80 lakh ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the VXi trim level with the strong hybrid powertrain is priced at 16.38 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yes, it’s a climb from the entry-level LXi, but that extra lakh or two buys much more than cosmetic upgrades. For a buyer already considering a 10 lakh-plus purchase, the incremental stretch feels justified.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Features

This is where the VXi earns its reputation. A 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay modernises the cabin. Steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and power-folding mirrors transform daily driving into a more convenient affair.

The LXi, by contrast, makes you live with halogens and manual AC, compromises that gnaw away at ownership pride. For urban commuters or small families, the VXi’s feature set makes it livable in a way the base variant cannot.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Specs

Maruti ensures the VXi doesn’t leave buyers short on powertrain options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with 101 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, comes with both manual and automatic choices. Efficiency-seekers get the 1.5-litre strong hybrid that produces 114 bhp with e-CVT, while penny-wise drivers have the CNG option with 87 bhp and 121 Nm of troque paired with a manual transmission only.

That spread means the VXi is not just a “middle trim" but a flexible choice tailored for different priorities, from daily commuting costs to eco-conscious driving.

First Published Date: 25 Sept 2025, 09:48 am IST
