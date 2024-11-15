XUV 400 vs Punch EV, Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV has received five-star safety rating in the crash tests conducted at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). This is the first time that a Mahindra electric car has undergone a crash test at the Bharat NCAP. The electric SUV sailed through the crash test with high safety ratings along with other Mahindra SUVs like the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO . These results have placed the XUV 400 among a few of India's safest, all-electric compact SUVs.

The recently crash-tested Mahindra XUV 400 received a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. With this, the electric SUV joins its competitors, the

Since inception, Bharat NCAP has tested a total of four electric cars which also include the Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV which rival the Mahindra EV. Here is a look at how the three stack up in terms of safety ratings.

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV: Adult Occupant Safety

The Mahindra XUV 400, the Tata Punch EV and the Tata Nexon EV all boast a five-star score in the Adult and Child occupant safety categories by BNCAP. More specifically, the XUV 400 scores 30.38 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Safety, the Tata Nexon EV gets 29.86 out of 32 points and the Tata Punch EV bags 31.46 out of 32 points in this area. All three cars showed good protection except around the chest and lower leg areas where the protection levels dipped to adequate.

The scores of this category combine the results of two crashes including the ‘Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test’ and the ‘Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test’ with a scale of 16 points for each.

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Child Occupant Safety

In terms of Child Occupant Safety, the XUV 400 scored 43 points out of 49, the Nexon EV scored 44.95 out of 49 and the Punch EV got 45.00 out of 49 points in this category.

For this test, a dummy of an 18-month-old child and another of a 3-year-old are placed in the rear seats. The dummies are placed in the car with child restraint systems to simulate the children seated in a vehicle.

