Is Mahindra Xuv 400 Safer Than Tata Punch Ev, Nexon Ev? Bharat Ncap Crash Test Results Compared

XUV 400 vs Punch EV, Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 16:45 PM
The recently crash-tested Mahindra XUV 400 received a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV crash
The Mahindra XUV 400 all-electric SUV has been thoroughly tested at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) and has returned victorious with a full score of 5 stars in adult as well as child occupancy.
The compact SUV scored 14.38 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, In terms of the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored a full 16 out of 16 points.
In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, Mahindra's electric SUV scored 30.38 out of 32 points and it scored 43 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category.
According to BNCAP, these ratings are applicable on EC L, EC L (O), EL LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL FH and EL FH(O). Summed up, these include all the variants of the XUV 400 EV.
The standard list of safety features present on the Mahindra XUV 400 EV include dual airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors. In the top variant, EL Pro gets features like six airbags, a reverse camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and hill hold assist.
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV competes in the electric compact SUV segment with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, the Tata Punch EV, the Tata Curvv EV and the Citroen e-C3. It offers a maximum range of 456 km as per MIDC test results.
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV has received five-star safety rating in the crash tests conducted at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). This is the first time that a Mahindra electric car has undergone a crash test at the Bharat NCAP. The electric SUV sailed through the crash test with high safety ratings along with other Mahindra SUVs like the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO. These results have placed the XUV 400 among a few of India's safest, all-electric compact SUVs.

Since inception, Bharat NCAP has tested a total of four electric cars which also include the Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV which rival the Mahindra EV. Here is a look at how the three stack up in terms of safety ratings.

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV: Adult Occupant Safety

The Mahindra XUV 400, the Tata Punch EV and the Tata Nexon EV all boast a five-star score in the Adult and Child occupant safety categories by BNCAP. More specifically, the XUV 400 scores 30.38 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Safety, the Tata Nexon EV gets 29.86 out of 32 points and the Tata Punch EV bags 31.46 out of 32 points in this area. All three cars showed good protection except around the chest and lower leg areas where the protection levels dipped to adequate.

The scores of this category combine the results of two crashes including the ‘Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test’ and the ‘Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test’ with a scale of 16 points for each.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

(Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Child Occupant Safety

In terms of Child Occupant Safety, the XUV 400 scored 43 points out of 49, the Nexon EV scored 44.95 out of 49 and the Punch EV got 45.00 out of 49 points in this category.

For this test, a dummy of an 18-month-old child and another of a 3-year-old are placed in the rear seats. The dummies are placed in the car with child restraint systems to simulate the children seated in a vehicle.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 16:45 PM IST
