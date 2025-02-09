Copyright © HT Media Limited
Is Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two the most value for money variant? Here’s why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM
The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two has been priced at ₹21.90 lakh, ex-showroom, making it equal to what the Tata Curvv higher end or even the Hyundai Creta E
...
The BE 6 pack two is priced at ₹21.90 lakh and comes with a 59 kWh battery pack

The Mahindra BE 6 price list was announced a few days ago. While the starting price of 18.90 lakh, ex-showroom and the top end price of 26.90 lakh were announced earlier, this time around Mahindra announced the prices for rest of the variants of the electric SUV. The BE 6 is available across five trim levels starting with the Pack One moving to Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three.

The BE 6 Pack Two has been priced at 21.90 lakh, ex-showroom, making it equal to what the Tata Curvv EV higher end or even the Hyundai Creta Electric higher end variants are priced at. It is to be noted that the Mahindra BE 6 Pack is the mid spec variant of the electric SUV, however, it does pack in a fancy list of features. Here’s what the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e full price list out. Check details

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two: Features

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets several exterior features, including sequential turn indicators, a start-up lighting sequence, front fog lamps, cornering lamps and auto booster lamps. Additionally, the mid spec variant also gets front parking sensors.

Moving to the interior, the cabin will feature a soft fabric upholstery. The vehicle also comes with a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos along with convenience features like an NFC key for keyless access, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. In terms of safety and driver assistance, the BE 6 will be equipped with Level-2 ADAS, integrating one radar and one camera for enhanced driving assistance, along with adaptive cruise control.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two: Specs

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two only gets the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. However, when compared to its rivals, the battery pack is substantially larger than the other models in the segment. Mahindra claims that the 59 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 535 km. Furthermore, the battery pack is capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

With a rear wheel drive setup, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It further gets driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
