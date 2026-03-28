Is 382 litres enough? Putting the Dzire’s boot space to the ultimate real-world

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the best-selling car of 2025, owing to the space, reliability and great fuel economy it offers at an extremely affordable price. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.25 lakh.

Despite having the smallest boot in its class, the 382-liter Maruti Suzuki Dzire proved practical during a house move, efficiently accommodating several suitcases and delicate electronics within its well-equipped cabin.

We put the Maruti Suzuki Dzire through several tests, one of which was a boot practicality test! I used the Maruti Suzuki Dzire while I was shifting houses.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Boot Space & House Shifting

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s boot space of 382 litres allowed me to stow away a lot of luggage in the boot. I utilised the car’s boot optimally, fitting 3 cabin-sized luggage bags with ease, along with some more backpacks, and it fitted easily into the boot.

While the boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the smallest in its category, with Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor boasting higher boot spaces of 402 litres, 416 litres and 419 litres respectively. However, for the price point that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available at, it competes against sub-compact SUVs with a boot size much smaller than that of the sub-4m sedan.

In addition to the 382-litre boot space, I also utilised some of the cabin space wherein I placed delicate electronics, including my TV, home theatre and laptops on the back seat and the rear floor. There was plenty of room to accommodate more items with relative ease.

The boot lip is a little high, so you would have to lift the luggage a little higher than you would have to in some of the sub-compact SUVs you would buy for the same price.

Also Read: 5 cars I would buy for my parents to make getting in and out effortless

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine and Features

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Z Series engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 111.3 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire boasts a bunch of features, including a nine-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue instrument cluster along with a digital multi-information display (MID), automatic climate control, electric single-pane sunroof, 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, and cruise control, among others.

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