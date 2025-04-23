Is 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ coming to India soon? Gets listed on India website

Mercedes-Benz has listed the 2025 CLA Electric on the Indian website shortly after launching it globally, pointing towards an imminent India-specific launch soon. The new-gen CLA from Mercedes-Benz comes forward with EQ Technology, showcasing a blended emphasis on sustainability and luxury. The maker claims the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric as the cleverest car they've ever made.

Internationally, the CLA is being offered with both electric and high-tech hybrid drivetrain options. The Mercedes-Benz CLA is the first offering in a new family of vehicles built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, offering a blend of performance, innovation and practicality for a range of users.

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Design and interior

The CLA features a contemporary and athletic exterior, characterised by gently contoured surfaces. Its new illuminated grille, adorned with 142 LED stars, enhances its modern aesthetic, while the distinct star-shaped headlights and taillights amplify its presence on the road.

Inside, the cabin boasts a minimalist design centred around three high-tech elements: the optional MBUX Superscreen, a floating centre console, and leather-wrapped door panels. The panoramic roof, standard on all models, contributes to an airy feel and offers increased headroom. New material choices, such as open-pore wood and anodised finishes, elevate the vehicle's ambience.

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Powertrain and Range

The all-electric CLA variants available internationally, including the CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC, are powered by an 85 kWh battery pack. The CLA 250+ model boasts a range of up to 792 kilometres (WLTP), while the CLA 350 4MATIC features a 260 kW motor, making it the performance-oriented option. These electric models achieve a claimed 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions during production compared to previous versions. Thanks to the 800-volt charging system, drivers can replenish their vehicle's range by 325 kilometres in just 10 minutes.

The new CLA is equipped with a two-speed gearbox at the rear axle for primary drive. The first gear facilitates immediate acceleration, while the second gear enhances efficiency for greater range, enabling the car to reach its maximum speed.

In addition to electric models, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce hybrid variants with advanced 48-volt technology later this year. These hybrids will offer electric-only driving modes and energy recovery systems, providing flexibility tailored to each driver’s needs.

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Safety and Driving Assistance

The new CLA is fitted with an array of safety and driving assistance technologies. Standard features include DISTRONIC Distance Assist, while optional comfort-oriented systems are part of the MB.DRIVE Assist package. These features encompass Lane Change Assist and Steering Assist, promoting advanced levels of autonomous driving with SAE Level 2 capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz CLA: MB.OS and MBUX

Central to the new CLA is the cutting-edge operating system, MB.OS, designed for a more intelligent and seamless driving experience. It connects vehicles to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, enabling over-the-air updates for critical functions, including driving assistance systems. This ensures the CLA remains up to date with new features and enhancements throughout its lifespan.

The sedan also debuts Mercedes' fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google. This collaboration allows for a more personalised and responsive user experience, capable of understanding complex voice commands and adapting to individual preferences. Furthermore, the AI-enhanced MBUX Virtual Assistant enables more nuanced and conversational interactions, assisting drivers with tasks ranging from navigation to various vehicle functions.

