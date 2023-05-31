Tiago EV bruised several times by IPL batters. Guess how much Tata will donate

Tata Tiago EV was hit by ball twice during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, meaning that the company will donate ₹10 lakh towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka. The automaker, which was the official sponsorship partner of this IPL season, had announced that each time the ball hits Tiago EV car on display at a stadium, it will make a donation of ₹5 lakh.

Tiago EV was first struck by a Ruturaj Gaikwad six during a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The next instance took place during the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when Nehal Wadhera struck the electric car with a ball.

The tournament ended on May 29 with CSK claiming the trophy after winning against Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets.

Tata Tiago EVs were put on display across all the 12 stadiums where IPL matches for the season were conducted. The aim was to promote electric vehicles through the platform of the game and it took various initiatives to do so. One such initiative was the ‘100 reasons to go. ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign which focused on identifying the consumers' top mental barriers towards EV adoption.

Tata Tiago EV is offered in the Indian car market with two battery packs. The smaller one is a 19.2 kWh pack with a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one is a 24 kWh pack with a claimed driving range of 315 km. It is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The electric car also became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022.

