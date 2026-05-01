Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta propel Toyota to post 17% YoY growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced that the automaker has registered a 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its total sales in April 2026. The aforementioned sales figure comprised both domestic sales and export numbers. The automaker claimed that it sold a total of 32,086 units of passenger vehicles in April 2026, up 17% as compared to 27,329 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

Toyota claims to have sold 30,159 units in the Indian domestic market in April 2026, while it shipped 1,927 units to the international markets. Toyota's domestic sales were led by the Innova range, which includes models such as the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Japanese car manufacturer's domestic sales grew by 21% last month, compared to the same month a year ago, when it sold 24,833 units in the domestic market. On the other hand, its export numbers tanked by 23% to 1,927 units last month, compared to 2,496 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Toyota also revealed its sales numbers recorded in this calendar year to date, between January and April. The automaker sold 126,651 units in the domestic market in the first four months of CY2026, recording 20% year-on-year growth compared to 105,798 units sold in the same period a year ago. During the same period this year, Toyota's export numbers surged 13% to 10,543 units, compared to 9,359 units sold in the January-April period of 2025. Toyota's total sales in the first four months of CY2026 surged 19% to 137,194 units from 115,157 units recorded in the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the sales performance, Sabari Manohar, the Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, the company's sales performance in April 2026 reflected steady and sustained progress, driven by a strong focus on customer centricity, product excellence and disciplined execution across markets. “A key highlight during the month was the Innova HyCross achieving the two‑lakh cumulative sales milestone, reinforcing the positive and growing market acceptance of our hybrid offerings," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: