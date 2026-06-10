India-UK FTA to cut McLaren sports car prices by up to ₹3.3 crore

British legacy automaker McLaren is set to cut prices of its sports cars by up to 38 per cent once the India-UK FTA is implemented. The sports cars from the British automaker are expected to get price cuts of up to ₹3.3 crore. Popular models including 750S, 750S Spider and GTS, among others, are expected to undergo price slashes of up to ₹3.3 crore after the implementation of the India-UK FTA.

McLaren sports cars could become up to 38 per cent cheaper in India under the India-UK FTA. Models such as the 750S, 750S Spider and GTS may see price cuts of up to ₹ 3.3 crore.

The price reduction is a result of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which lowers import duties on UK-manufactured petrol vehicles with engines larger than 3.0L and diesel vehicles exceeding 2.5L. Under the agreement, customs duty will drop from 110 per cent to 30 per cent in the first year, before declining to 10 per cent by the fifth year, subject to annual import quotas. Since both the McLaren 750S and GTS are powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, they qualify for these reduced duty rates.

McLaren 750S

The McLaren 750S is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 739.74 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed seamless shift gearbox (SSG). The sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, boasting a top speed of 332 kmph. The McLaren 750S is priced at ₹7.94 crore (ex-showroom), which is expected to be slashed by approximately ₹3 crore, which would bring down the price of the McLaren 750S to ₹4.94 crore (ex-showroom).

McLaren 750S Spider

The McLaren 750S Spider is powered by the same engine powering the 750S, which is the 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 739.74 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed seamless shift gearbox (SSG). Currently, the McLaren 750S Spider boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.78 crore, which is expected to be slashed to ₹5.46 crore.

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McLaren GTS

The McLaren GTS is also powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine. However, the power and torque figures differ, with the sports car generating 626 bhp and 630 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed seamless shift gearbox (SSG). In addition, the McLaren GTS goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 326 kmph. Notably, the McLaren GTS is currently priced at ₹6.15 crore (ex-showroom), which is expected to be slashed to ₹3.83 crore (ex-showroom).

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