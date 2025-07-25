India–UK FTA: These 10 cars & bikes will cost less soon

The India and the UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been finalised, and we now have clearer details about the tariff structure for cars being imported into the country. Under the new regulations, the import duties will be slashed from the current 110 per cent to 50 per cent in the first year of the India-UK FTA. The reduction will continue in a phased manner, reaching just 10 per cent by the fifth year. The move greatly benefits premium car and two-wheeler makers, producing vehicles in the UK, which will be imported to India. Here’s a look at the cars and bikes that are set to get more accessible under the India-UK FTA.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost are set to get more accessible under the India-UK FTA

1. Rolls-Royce

One of the most iconic car brands from the UK, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, will see a drop in prices of its luxury vehicle range, comprising the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan. The automaker’s lineup is priced from ₹6 crore onwards, before the options kick in. The all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will see a reduction in the import tariff after the fifth year of the FTA.

The Bentley Bentayga, Continental GT, and Flying Spur will receive a reduction in prices soon

2. Bentley

Bentley will be another major British automaker to benefit from the India-UK FTA. Bentley’s range, comprising the Bentayga, Continental GT, and Flying Spur, will receive a reduction in prices soon. Much like Rolls-Royce, Bentley’s model range is priced well over ₹5 crore, depending on the model, which should see a significant reduction thanks to the lower import duties.

The Jaguar Type 00 concept-based luxury offering will get a more competitive pricing when it arrives, albeit after a five-year wait

3. Jaguar

The Tata-owned Jaguar brand is in the middle of a transition, but the brand will be one of the many British automakers to benefit from the FTA. The move should make the brand’s upcoming Type 00 Concept-based luxury offering to get more accessible in India. However, the Jaguar Type 00 Concept previews a hyper-luxurious all-electric offering, so expect the benefits to roll out only after a five-year delay. Meanwhile, Jaguar only retails the F-Pace in India at present, but the model is already locally assembled in the country.

The Range Rover Sport SV and Range Rover SV arrive in India as full imports, while the other variants are locally assembled in India

4. Land Rover

JLR’s Range Rover will be another brand that will see a major difference in prices for its fully imported models. The Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV are completely imported in India, and the uber-luxurious variants will get more accessible under the new India-UK FTA regulations. The move should also benefit future models from the carmaker that will be imported into the country. That said, select variants of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover LWB are locally assembled in India, and could see a marginal drop in prices in the future. On the other hand, the Defender SUV is imported from JLR’s facility in Slovakia, which does not make it eligible for tariff benefits.

The Aston Martin range, comprising Vanquish (pictured), Vantage, DB12, and DBX, will get more accessible

5. Aston Martin

Aston Martin retails a host of its cars in India, including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, and the DBX SUV. The models are made at the automaker’s Gaydon headquarters and will arrive as full imports in the country. The Aston Martin range starts from nearly ₹4 crore, going up to about ₹9 crore (ex-showroom), depending on the model, which will get a lower import tax under the FTA.

The Lotus Emira is priced at ₹ 3.22 crore (ex-showroom), which is likely to see a reduction with the Free Trade Agreement

6. Lotus

British sports car brand Lotus retails the Emira sports car in India, which will get the tariff benefits up front. The two-door sports car is powered by a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine with 360 bhp on tap, which should help the model qualify in the midsize vehicle category. Meanwhile, the Lotus Eletre and Emeya electric SUVs should see the benefits kicking in much later once the five-year wait is over.

BMW Group India is offering price protection on the Mini Cooper S for customers who buy the car after the FTA is announced

7. MINI

The MINI Cooper S is expected to see a price reduction with the new FTA rolling in. The MINI Cooper S and Cooper S Convertible are made at the automaker’s facility in the UK and arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBU). Interestingly, parent company BMW Group India recently rolled out price protection for MINI Cooper buyers, wherein the automaker will pass on the benefits to buyers who’ve bought the 3-door offering since the FTA was announced.

The McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne and will soon get a price reduction

8. McLaren

McLaren retails the 750S and GT supercars in India, which will get a price reduction under the new regulations. The McLaren 750S is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 motor with 740 bhp and 800 Nm on offer. The British supercar is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 331 kmph. McLaren supercars are few in India, with the brand only arriving recently in official capacity. Nevertheless, the reduction in prices could see more exotic car buyers pivoting towards the iconic carmaker.

TVS-owned Norton Motorcyles will arrive in India later this year with its all-new V4-powered bike set to be one of its first launches

9. Norton Motorcycles

Moving to the bikes, Norton Motorcycles is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the India-UK FTA. The TVS-owned British motorcycle maker is planning to set up shop in India towards the end of the year, and will roll out its all-new V4-powered motorcycle soon, which should arrive at competitive rates. The move will also make Norton’s existing range more attractive, while the upcoming bikes in the 450 cc space will be easier to export as well to the UK.

Triumph's special editions like the Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel, which is made in the UK, will get more accessible in India under the FTA

10. Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel

British bike maker Triumph does not build most of its bikes in the UK, but special editions like the Rocket 3 Evil Knievel will benefit from a reduction in price thanks to the FTA. This should also benefit future special editions from the brand, while its made-in-India models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, should get more accessible for its UK customers.

