⁠India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled; Launching soon

German automaker Volkswagen has recently unveiled the India-bound Tayron on social media platforms. The seven-seater SUV will be the brand's flagship SUV for the Indian market, and will sit above the Tiguan R-Line . The Tayron R-Line marks Volkswagen's return to the premium three-row SUV segment after the discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace .

India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled

The Tayron R-Line boasts an aggressive look, featuring sporty bumpers and 19-inch alloy wheels, as well as R-Line badges. It is expected to share the same MQB EVO platform as the Tiguan R-Line while boasting a longer wheelbase of 2,789mm, which is more than 109 mm longer than the Tiguan, in order to accommodate an extra row of seats. When it comes to safety, the Tayron gets a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch confirmed for Q1 of 2026

Among the many features the Tayron R-Line boasts, it has a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is angled towards the driver. Like the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line also comes equipped with a massage function for the leather-upholstered front seats with a ventilation function, which is a non-negotiable in Indian climatic conditions. The SUV also features a digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, 30 colour ambient lighting, and matrix LED lamps. Moreover, the Tayron R-Line gets up to 850L of boot space with the third row folded.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Expected Engine and Power

Moreover, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is expected to be powered by the same engine which powered the Tiguan R-Line, a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox with an AWD setup. The Tayron R-Line is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2026. Upon its launch, the seven-seater SUV will go head-to-head against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

Also Read : Volkswagen reveals ID. Polo EV specs ahead of early 2026 global debut

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Expected Price

While the Tiguan R-Line was launched in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the Tayron R-Line will be launched in India as a completely knock-down unit (CKD). It will be assembled locally in India, allowing the German automaker to price it more aggressively and competitively in comparison to the Tiguan R-Line. The estimated price range of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be between ₹43 lakh and ₹50 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: