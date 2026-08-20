India-spec Kia Sorento revealed; Production begins ahead of September 4 launch

Kia India has revealed the first official images of the upcoming Sorento ahead of its India launch on September 4, 2026. The company has also confirmed that production of the three-row SUV has begun at its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, with the first locally produced unit rolling off the production line today. The Sorento will be Kia’s first hybrid SUV in India to feature all-wheel drive (AWD). It will also be offered with a diesel powertrain.

The Sorento will expand Kia India’s line-up into the premium three-row SUV segment. Kia says the India-spec model has been developed as a version built specifically for the Indian market, while retaining the design approach of the global Sorento.

Kia Sorento India: Hybrid and diesel powertrains

The Sorento will be available with both hybrid and diesel powertrains in India. Kia has confirmed that the hybrid version will get an all-wheel-drive system, making it the brand’s first hybrid SUV with AWD in the Indian market. Technical details such as the hybrid battery capacity, engine specifications, power and torque figures, claimed fuel efficiency, and performance figures have not yet been announced by Kia India.

Kia Sorento India: Gets new AI assistant

One of the technology additions confirmed for the India-spec Sorento is Kia AI Assistant, which will use Live Generative AI. Kia says the Sorento launching in India will be the first Sorento globally to receive the technology. It will also mark the first use of Live Generative AI across Kia’s global vehicle line-up.

Unlike conventional voice assistants, the system is designed to support conversational interactions and provide access to real-time information. Kia has not yet detailed the full list of functions that will be available through the system in the India-spec Sorento.

Also Read : Kia Syros EV launched in India at ₹13.49 lakh, gets range of 526 km

2026 Kia Sorento Interior

Production begins at Anantapur

Production of the Sorento has now started at Kia India’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur. The plant began production in 2019 and has an annual installed production capacity of 400,000 units. The company says the Sorento will be manufactured in India for the domestic market.

Kia Sorento India launch and bookings

Kia India will officially launch the Sorento on September 4, 2026. Pre-bookings for the SUV are already open through Kia India dealerships and the company’s official website. Kia is yet to announce the Sorento’s India-specific variants, prices, detailed specifications and full feature list. These details are expected to be announced closer to or at the time of its launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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